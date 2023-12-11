Malayalam
Boat mechanic from Kollam stabbed to death in Mangaluru

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 11, 2023 12:49 PM IST Updated: December 11, 2023 02:28 PM IST
The incident took place after a quarrel between them under the influence of alcohol. Photo: Shutterstock/Fuss Sergey
Topic | Kollam

Mangaluru: A boat repair worker from Kollam was stabbed to death by his colleague following a minor altercation at Tannirbavi beach on Sunday, police said.
The deceased is Binu (42). The accused, Johnson (52), a resident of Taliparamba has been arrested.

The two were engaged in boat repair at Tannirbavi and were staying in temporary shelters at the work site. The incident took place after a quarrel between them under the influence of alcohol, sources said.

A case has been registered at the Panambur police station and an investigation is on.

(With PTI inputs)

