Boat mechanic from Kollam stabbed to death in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A boat repair worker from Kollam was stabbed to death by his colleague following a minor altercation at Tannirbavi beach on Sunday, police said.

The deceased is Binu (42). The accused, Johnson (52), a resident of Taliparamba has been arrested.



The two were engaged in boat repair at Tannirbavi and were staying in temporary shelters at the work site. The incident took place after a quarrel between them under the influence of alcohol, sources said.

A case has been registered at the Panambur police station and an investigation is on.

