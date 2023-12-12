Kerala tightens waste management laws, violators to face up to Rs 50,000 fine and imprisonment

In an aggressive push towards a cleaner environment, the Kerala government has toughened its stance on waste management violations. According to the new amendments announced by Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh, offenders could now face hefty penalties up to Rs 50,000 and possible jail time of one year for violations like dumping, burning and careless handling of garbage.

The Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, and Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated last week, says that if the violators fail to pay the fine it will be added to public tax arrears. "The fine imposed by the secretary against dumping in public and private land has been increased to Rs 5,000," the minister said in a release.

If the person responsible for the waste defaults in paying the user fee, a penalty of 50 per cent per month may be levied as public tax arrears. But this is possible only if the amount is not paid even after 90 days. The Secretary may refuse any service from the local body to the person who does not pay the user fee until the same is paid.

The local body may exempt from user fee such categories as it deems fit in accordance with the government guidelines. The local department has issued an order in 2020 exempting dependent and BPL families from user fee.

The Local Self Government Department, in a release, said the secretary has been empowered to enforce punitive measures and can impose fines after hearing the violators by giving notice.

"Violating waste management rules will attract a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 and imprisonment of up to one year under the laws amended," Rajesh said.

The secretary is also empowered to assign duties to officials of the local bodies to take necessary measures for waste management, the release said.

Rajesh described the amendment of laws as a significant initiative taken up as part of the Malinya Muktha Keralam campaign.

"The amendment has placed more responsibilities on waste generators and increased the level of fines that can be levied on them for failing to do so. Penalties should be heavy to serve as a deterrent against potential environmental and public health damage to strengthen the sustainable future of the state," he said.

Representational graphic: Manorama

The minister said the ordinances also allow the government to impose fines on the local self-government bodies if they do not follow the instructions. It is the duty of the owners and occupiers of shops to keep their premises clean, the release said, adding the local authorities can confiscate vehicles used for improper disposal of garbage or excrement.

The release also said fines or penalties, corporate social responsibility contributions or sponsorships and others prescribed by the government should be deposited into the Waste Management Fund to be created.

The local bodies can utilise the funds for waste management-related activities and to increase productivity, it added.

(With PTI inputs.)