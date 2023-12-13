TN youth found dead in Kozhikode's Chaliyar river

Kozhikode: A youth from Tamil Nadu's Ooty was found dead in Chaliyar river near Koolimad here on Wednesday. The deceased is Surya (25), son of Prakash and Geetha. According to reports, he left his home in Ooty over some family issues on Wednesday morning.

Some residents of Koolimadu area informed the Mukkom fire force after finding a dress, chappals and a mobile phone on the river bank. His car was parked by the roadside near Koolimadu bridge. Fireforce personnel rushed to the scene and launched a search immediately. The rescuers recovered the youth's body from the area where the Iruvazhinji river joins with the Chaliyar river.

Meanwhile, a call to his mobile phone helped the fire force to identify the deceased. His family member told the official that he left home following a verbal spat over some issues.

“He might have ventured into the water to have a bath. But the river ghat here has become more deep because of sand mining. A stranger who is not aware of this may end up in danger,” Saleem, a fire officer from the Mukkom station told Onmanorama.

Mavoor Police have registered a case and sent Surya's mortal remains to the mortuary of Government Medical College in Kozhikode for an autopsy.