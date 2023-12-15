Faced brutal torture from daughter-in-law for 6 years, says elderly woman in Kollam

Kollam: Eliyamma, the 80-year-old woman who was brutally assaulted by her daughter-in-law Manjumol revealed that she had been facing the torture for more than 6 years. The elderly woman opened up about the ordeal while talking to Manorama News.



“ She used to beat me up and lock me inside the house by accusing me of having an unhygienic lifestyle. On Tuesday, she even dared to kick me out of the house. Following this, the neighbours intervened,” Eliayamma told Manorama News.

“ She also tormented my son. She used to slap me and hit on my back regularly. Once, he thrashed me with an iron rod. I have told police everything,” she added.

Meanwhile, a court here on Friday rejected Manjumol bail plea and remanded her in judicial custody. Police arrested Manjumol, a school teacher after receiving a complaint from Eliyamma and her son. A video of the 37-year-old purportedly seen brutally assaulting and pushing her aged mother-in-law had gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the victim, 80-year-old Eliyamma Thomas, could be seen entering a room where Manju Thomas and two minor children were sitting. Thomas could be seen yelling at the old woman, asking her to leave the room and pushing her down from the back. She continued to yell at the mother-in-law when she tried to get up from the floor.

Though it was not clear who took the video, the accused was also seen showing an objectionable gesture towards the person who shot the assault incident.

"She had been reportedly torturing the old woman for some time," the police officer said.

The accused would be produced before a court on Friday, police added.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission registered a case on its own in the assault incident based on media reports in this regard. Commission Member V K Beenakumari directed Kollam district police chief to submit a report on the incident in seven days. Quoting news reports, she said the victim had suffered injuries to her hands and legs.

Manjumol was booked under Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and 308 of the IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide), a police officer said.

(with PTI inputs)