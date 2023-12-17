Malayalam
Minor bike rider dies in accident in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 17, 2023 04:01 PM IST
Muhammed Nafih
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A minor bike rider died in an accident at Cherumukku near Tirurangadi here on Sunday.  The deceased is Muhammed Nafih (16), son of Vengara Cheroor native Panakkal Abdul Azeez.

He met with the accident after his bike slipped off the road and rammed over a compound wall on Sunday morning. The accident took place on Kundoor Road in Rahmath Nagar.  

It is learnt that Nafih took a ride on the bike to visit his maternal home at Cherumukku.  He had taken the two-wheeler in the morning around 6 without the knowledge of his family members, police informed.  

Nafih was a ninth standard student at the Cheroor PTM Higher Secondary School near Vengara.

