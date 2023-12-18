Moderate rain likely in Kerala, cyclonic circulation above Kanyakumari

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 18, 2023 10:36 AM IST Updated: December 18, 2023 10:42 AM IST
Representational Image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness moderate rainfall at isolated places on Monday due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation above Kanyakumari.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that the state is likely to receive heavy (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on Monday. A yellow alert has been issued in Ernakulam district.

A Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) bulletin said a cyclonic circulation is now seen over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood, extending up to mid tropospheric levels. On December 16, the cyclonic circulation was in the lower tropospheric levels over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast.

