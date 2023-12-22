Palakkad man gets 82 yrs jail term for sexual assault of minor girl

Palakkad: A special court here on Friday sentenced a man to a cumulative prison term of 82 years for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Palakkad in 2019. The accused is Palakkad Mankavu native Sivan.

As per the case, the accused molested the girl, a native of Kongadu on multiple occassions after intimidating her.

Apart from the jail term, Palakkad Fast-Track Special Judge Ramu Ramesh Chandrabhanu also imposed a fine of Rs 3,40,000 on the accused.

The court directed the authorities to hand over the fine amount to the survivor. Special Public Prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar said the accused will serve 40 years, the highest among the varying jail terms given to him. He was handed a 40-year jail term for the offence under section 5(l) of the POCSO Act.

The prosecution submitted 17 documents and examined 19 witnesses.

(with PTI inputs)