3 'fake' cops held for rape attempt on Dalit woman at Pattambi

Three men were arrested and the hunt is on for two others for impersonating policemen and attempting to sexually assault a Dalit woman at Pattambi here.

Abdul Wahad (31), Puthuveedu, Vallapuzha, Pattambi, Sanju K Samad (34), Kollathuveedu, Mattanchery, Kochi and Muhammad Fasil (27), Paivalappil, Parappuram, Panjal, Thrissur are in the custody of the Thrithala Police based on the woman's complaint.

A team headed by Shornnur DySP V Suresh has launched the hunt to nab two others, who are natives of Koppam, Vallapuzha.

According to the complaint, the woman was staying in a lodge on the Pattambi-Guruvayur Road with a male friend. The accused, who were in the next room attempted to assault her by pretending to be policemen, the complaint says.

Besides the crime of impersonating cops and attempt to rape, the accused have been charged with attempt to steal and kidnap.

The incident occurred at a lodge where a woman from Thirumittakode had been drugged and assaulted a few months ago.