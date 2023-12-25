Former Kerala football team captain and coach TA Jaffer no more

Kochi: T A Jaffer, vice-captain of the Kerala football team that won the Santosh Trophy in 1973 and later coach of the state squad, passed away at 77 after a prolonged illness. He coached the Kerala team that won the Santosh Trophy in 1992 and 1993.

Jaffer first played for Kerala in the 1969 Nowgong Santosh Trophy. He became captain of the state team in 1974. He played in the pentangular tournaments held in Sri Lanka, Bengaluru and Kollam and was part of the national squad that faced Germany in an exhibition match in Kochi.

Jaffer was a star player of the Premier Tyres football club and played for them till 1984. After joining the Sports Council at the age of 44, Jaffer turned to coaching completely.