Man hacks wife to death over suspicion of affair in Ernakulam

Kizhakkambalam: A man hacked his wife to death over suspicion of her having an affair. The accused, Rajish (31), murdered his wife Anumol (26) at their house in Naalucent Colony in Chembarakky near Vazhakulam here.

As per reports, Thadiyittaparambu police took Rajish into custody. Anumol was living at her parent's place due to constant quarrels with Rajish. Relatives said the problems between the two had been resolved recently.

The murder took place on Sunday morning when Anumol's parents left for work. It was Anumol's father Ravi who found his daughter lying unconscious with a slash wound on her neck and bleeding when he returned from work in the afternoon. Though she was rushed to Aluva Rajagiri Hospital with the help of neighbours, Anumol could not be saved.

Anumol and Rajish's was a love marriage. The relatives told the police that Rajish's suspicion that Anumol had an affair with another man from Karukulam pushed him to murder his wife. The couple often quarrelled over this, which is why Anumol went to live with her parents. Rajish is a painting worker.