Constant torture by husband, mother-in-law: Woman dies by suicide in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: The family of a woman who died by suicide at Thiruvallam here on Tuesday alleged that she was subjected to constant torture and harassment by her husband and mother-in-law. The deceased is Shahana Shaji of Vandithanam. A case has been registered against Shahana's husband Noufal and his mother Sunitha based on a complaint filed by her family, who also made public pictures of the bruises inflicted on Shahana by her husband's family.

Shahana and Kattakkada native Noufal got married three years ago. According to her family, Noufal's family Shahana subjected to physical torture ever since their marriage. They said despite giving them 75 sovereigns of gold as dowry, Sunitha harassed Shahana demanding more. Three months ago, Shahana went back to her place in Vandithanam with their two-year-old child as she could no longer bear the torture of her husband's family.

Yesterday, Noufal reached Shahana's house to take her and the child to attend his brother's kid's birthday celebration. When Shahana refused to go, Noufal forcefully took the kid with him and left. Distressed over her child being taken away from her, Shahana went into her room and closed the door, only to be found dead later. Investigation is underway in the case.

Please note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek help from mental health professionals. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056