77-year-old man arrested for sexual abuse of 3-year-old girl in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 27, 2023 10:21 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: IANS
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: A 77-year-old man was arrested for abusing a three-year-old girl sexually on Wednesday. The accused Kanthaswamy, of Villoonni in Eruthenpathy, was nabbed by Kozhinjampara police.

The survivor is the daughter of a couple from Karnataka who came to Kerala for stone sculpting work.

The incident happened around 5.30 am in Nadupuni. The accused took the child, who was sleeping near her parents on the roadside, and abused her 50 metres from where they were lying. The toddler has been admitted to the District Hospital.

