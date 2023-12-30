Sewage plant inauguration in Kannur turns ugly as councillor grabs mic from Mayor

Kannur: The inaugural function of a Sewage Treatment Plant at Padannappalam in Kannur turned ugly on Saturday after a standing committee chairman gheraoed Mayor T O Mohanan.

Development Standing Committee Chairman P K Ragesh grabbed the mic from the Mayor citing protocol violation, and as the two refused to back off despite police intervention, the programme had to be cut short.

The incident took place shortly after Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh left the venue after inaugurating the Plant.

As the Mayor, who presided over, invited councillor Muslih Madathil of IUML to deliver a felicitation speech, Ragesh interrupted alleging protocol violation. He claimed, as chairman of the standing committee, he should speak before other councillors, but the Mayor refused accusing Ragesh of anti-development.

Ragesh remained on the stage and raised slogans, and was joined by his supporters. “The government norms and protocols are not applicable for the Kannur Mayor. He is acting as an autocrat,” Ragesh said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Mohanan claimed that Ragesh had been trying to scuttle the project for the past few years. Mohanan's tenure as Mayor ends this month as the Congress has instructed him to step down as per a pact within the UDF, according to which the IUML will hold the mayorship for the remainder of the term.