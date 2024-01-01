Bike race claims two lives in Thiruvananthapuram on New Year's eve

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 01, 2024 02:46 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Two people died in a bike accident at Muttathara bridge in Kallumoodu on New Year's eve on Sunday.

According to reports, the accident occurred during a race between two bikes. A bike which hit the signal post and lost control, was hit by another bike behind. Syed Ali (22) and Shibin (25) died in the accident. The police have retrieved the video footage of the incident.

There was a collision between two bikes following a race shortly after midnight. The group was returning to Kovalam after the new year celebrations at Kazhakoottam. The duo succumbed to injuries before reaching the Medical College Hospital.

