Kochi: Police seized 5gm of ganja from a spa at Kadavanthra here and arrested a female employee during a massive raid held in the city on Saturday.

The Kochi Police conducted simultaneous raids at 79 spas and massage parlours in the city after receiving a tip-off on alleged drug deals and immoral activities in these centres, Manorama News reported.



Police recovered ganja from a shelf of the arrested female employee at Alita Spa in Kadavanthra. Police said she has confessed to possessing the contraband.

Police have also found serious irregularities in many Ayurvedic spa-cum-massage centres in the city. Most of these centres were functioning without any professionals or doctors, said police. Action has been taken to close down the centres which are operating without license, they added.

There were media reports that alleged the drug mafia was using spas and massage centres to connect to their customers. It is learnt that synthetic drugs are also distributed through such centres.

Sources close to police confirmed that more centres would be raided as part of the district-wide crackdown on drugs.