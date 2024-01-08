Wild elephant tramples woman to death in Idukki

Idukki: In an unfortunate incident, a 49-year-old estate worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Monday.

The deceased Parimala, from Panniyar Estate, succumbed to injuries at Theni Medical College Hospital. She was walking through the tea plantation at around 7.30 am on Monday after recording her attendance in the muster roll when the elephant attacked her. According to reports, as many as six wild jumbos entered the human habitat during that time.

“There were other workers in the area who ran to safety. Parimala, who spotted the jumbo late, got stuck in a tea plant. She was trampled by the elephant on her neck, pushing out bones. She was rushed to Theni Medical College Hospital in an ambulance. She died at the hospital later,” Santhanpara Grama Panchayat president Liju Varghese said.

A forest watcher was killed in a wild elephant attack in Idukki's Santhanpara last January. Wild jumbos including Arikomban who was translocated last year, have been causing trouble for inhabitants living on the fringes of forest land in the district.