‘A’ grade Kalolsavam winner loses toe in freak mishap on train while returning home

Kollam: In a tragic incident, Muhammed Faizal, a class 10 student at Thandekkad Jama’at School in Perumbavoor, lost the big toe of his left foot soon after winning ‘A’ grade in the ‘vattappattu’ competition in the State School Kalolsavam in Kollam. Faizal had enacted the role of the groom in the team event.

The incident occurred when Faizal and his team were returning home after the competition. They boarded a crowded general compartment of the Chennai-Guruvayur Express from Kollam and Faizal met with an accident when the train reached Munroe Thuruthu. As there was no space even to stand inside the compartment, Faizal and a few of his friends occupied the area near a door. “Faizal’s foot was trapped between the bogie and the platform,” said his teacher V P Aboobacker who accompanied the team to the Kalolsavam.

Faizal was initially rushed to Kayamkulam General Hospital and later to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva. From there, he was shifted to Specialists Hospital in Kochi, where his crushed big toe was amputated. Three other toes on Faizal’s left foot also have fractures, said doctors.

Faizal is the son of T S Abdul Jamal and Seena of Thangalath House in Chembarakky.