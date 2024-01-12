Man attacks girl in Kollam; snatches her earrings

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 12, 2024 12:30 PM IST
Representational Image

Kollam: In a shocking incident, an unidentified person attacked a school girl and snatched her earrings at Kottarakkara here on Friday. The incident took place on Pooyappalli Kurisumoodu-Pandarode road in the wee hours of Friday.

The girl, a student of Kottarakkara Govt. High School was on the way to tuition class during the time of the attack. The robber reportedly chased her and hit on her head. When she collapsed, the man managed to steal her gold earrings and fled from the spot. Local people rushed the girl to the nearby Taluk hospital. 

Police have intensified the search for the accused. 

