Intoxicated youths enter violent clash in Vadakara street

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 20, 2024 07:50 PM IST
In the brawl, Hijas (25), a resident of Thazhe Angadi, got seriously injured on his hands and was subsequently taken to Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Photo: Screengrab from the video.

Vadakara: A group of intoxicated young people clashed in the streets of Vadakara, Kozhikode, on Friday evening. The youths attacked each other while locals looked on.

In the brawl, Hijas (25), a resident of Thazhe Angadi, got seriously injured on his hands and was subsequently taken to Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Hijas endured relentless assaults, including being pelted with stones, even while lying on the ground and bleeding.

The youths prolonged the clash despite the locals' calls to end the conflict and visit the hospital. According to local people, an argument related to the use of drugs resulted in the violence.

As said by the neighbours, there were regular disputes between youths using intoxicants at this place. The residents also captured videos of the clash. Vadakara police also arrested Aji, a native of Tamil Nadu, concerning the incident.

