Investor with Rs 70 lakh in scam-tainted Karuvannur bank seeks nod for mercy killing

Thrissur: A 53-year-old man who invested more than Rs 70 lakh in the scam-tainted Karuvannur Cooperative Bank has filed a petition to the Kerala Chief Minister and Chief Justice seeking sanction for mercy killing. Joshi, a native of Mapranam is unable to find money for his treatment for various ailments despite having a huge bank deposit.



In his petition, Joshi pleaded that since he had knocked on all doors to no avail, the authorities should allow his petition for mercy killing.

Joshi had to undergo 21 surgeries, including the removal of two tumours but did not have sufficient funds for treatment as his money was ‘locked’ in the Karuvannur bank.

“ There is no clarity on whether I will get back the huge amount in the bank. So I decided to seek approval for mercy killing,” reads his petition.

Joshi says he is struggling to meet the expenses of his family and to back the education of his children.

Apart from this, Joshi charged that some local CPM leaders also threatened him, which forced him to send the plea to the CM and CJ.

The Karuvannur bank had purportedly given “benami loans” worth hundreds of crores and now duped investors are running from pillar to post after the Enforcement Directorate launched a probe into the scam in the CPM-controlled bank in Thrissur district in 2021.

Later, CPM’s Wadakkancherry councillor Aravindakshan, an aide of top CPM leader A C Modieen was arrested by ED, but hapless investors see no light at the end of the tunnel.