Alappuzha: In an unfortunate incident, two teenage boys drowned in a temple pond at Chettikulangara near Mavelikkara.

The deceased, Thushar and Salman (both 15 years old), hail from Pathiyoor near Kayamkulam. As said by Mavelikkara Police, the boys were students at Panchayat High School, Pathiyoor.

The bodies of the deceased were kept at the Haripad Taluk Hospital and the autopsy will be held on Sunday morning.