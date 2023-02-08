Woman dies after cable gets entangled around her neck in Kayamkulam

Kayamkulam: A 56-year-old woman died after a cable got entangled around her neck and she fell off from the bike, hitting her head on the road. The woman was riding pillion on the bike.

O Usha, a native of Adinadu, died in the accident that happened along the Eruva-Muttanisseril Road near Edasseril Junction in Kayamkulam around 10:20pm on Monday.

The woman and her husband Vijayan were on their way back after attending an event at the house of Manju, the wife of their elder son Vishakh. The couple and their younger son Vishnu were returning on two bikes.

Just as the low-hanging cable was about to entangle his neck, Vishnu swerved his bike and stopped. But before he could warn his parents, who were coming right behind him, the cable got entangled around his mother's neck.

Recounting the shocking incident, her husband Vijayan said, "It was dark. I did not see the low-hanging cable. When something struck my face, I immediately ducked. Only after Usha fell off from the bike, I realised what had happened.”

The cables of the BSNL, private telecom companies, and local channels were dangling over the road. The cables were unfastened and tied on to a post for a festival procession to pass through, the cable owners said. It is suspected that these later got loosened and were dangling over the road.