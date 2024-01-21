Inspector showers abuses on civil police officer, beats him up in public in Wayanad

Wayanad: The Vythiri police inspector has courted trouble after video footage of him showering abuses on a fellow Civil Police Officer (CPO) and beating him up in public went viral on social media and messaging sites.

The incident took place on Friday night on the Canara Bank premises in Vythiri town when a police team headed by Inspector Boby Varghese was inquiring into a case related to a sexual abuse complaint. The CPO was in mufti.

Though the police took one person into custody, he was released after quizzing, after they found him not involved in the case.

However, the person's immediate release did not go down well with a group of people gathered there. After the release, there was some skirmish between the police and the small crowd. During the melee, the CPO remained in the vehicle as he was not in uniform.

The alleged harassment took place after the inspector returned to the vehicle where he found the CPO sitting in it in plain clothes.

An irate official scolded him. The CPO's reply enraged the officer further and he used abusive language to berate his colleague. He later beat the CPO up in full public view.

However, it is learnt that the policeman has not filed a formal complaint to the district police chief. However, the special branch has already submitted a report to Wayanad SP Padam Singh regarding the incident. Sources say the report has blamed the Inspector for the fracas.

According to Kerala Police Association District Secretary Irshad Mubarak, the organisation has already intervened in the issue demanding justice for the CPO.

Mubarack told Onmanorama that KPA has already registered its protest to the authorities regarding the said officer's arrogance. “We are hopeful that the department would take appropriate action”, he said.

Wayanad District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) DySP Palani M V, who is in charge of the District Special Branch, told Onmanorama that a report on the issue had already been submitted to the district police chief on Saturday. According to Wayanad SP Padam Singh, the incident is serious and an order has been issued to conduct an inquiry into the whole episode. "Strict action will be taken once the inquiry report is received," he added.

Though Onmanorama tried to contact Inspector Boby Varghese, he had switched off his official mobile.