Malappuram: Two brothers drowned in the Kuruvan River at Peruvampadam near Nilambur in Malappuram district on Friday.

Rinshad (14) and Rashid (12), children of Akambadam natives Babu and Naseema, died in the accident. They had reached the river with friends to fish. The duo fell into a current and the search was conducted by people of the locality along with a Fire Force unit from Nilambur.

The boys were rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.