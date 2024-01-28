Kuttanad residents hold 18-hour strike demanding long-promised bridge for mainland connectivity

Alappuzha: The residents of Kavalam held an 18-hour-long strike demanding the immediate construction of a bridge at Thattassery that would connect interior Kuttanad with the mainland.

“The administrative nod for the construction of the proposed bridge was received eight years ago and Rs 30 crore was allocated in the 2016-17 budget for the same. The consent letters of all those whose land will be acquired for the project were handed over to the authorities a year ago. However, the project is yet to get underway,” said Joseph Moolayil, coordinator of ‘Palam Sambathaka Samiti’.

The ‘Rappakal Samaram’ (round-the-clock protest) began at 4 pm on Saturday and lasted till 10 am on Sunday. Two Class 5 students and sisters, Aileen Ajeesh and Susen Ajeesh, swimming across the river, artist Santosh Kavalam's canvas painting exhibition and various cultural programmes marked the protest.

“Lack of connectivity, especially during medical emergencies, has been a major issue for the residents of interior Kuttanad. It takes a lot of time to take patients to Kottayam via Changanassery. The realisation of a bridge at Thattassery would make it possible to take them to the Vandanam Medical College quickly. Also, it will solve the travelling woes of hundreds of residents of Kavalam and nearby areas,” said Fr Joseph Puthuveethil, Vicar of St Teresa’s Church in Kavalam.

Residents have to rely on country boats or ferry services to cross the river and proceed to the Alappuzha side. Photo: Special Arrangement

According to the Samiti's general convener G Harikrishnan, a revised project estimate of Rs 73.59 crore was submitted long back for constructing the bridge, which is 396.40 metres long and 7.5 metres wide. “However, the project is caught in red tape. We demand the immediate start of construction activities. Currently, residents have to rely on country boats or ferry services to cross the river and proceed to the Alappuzha side,” he said.