Aided by Centre, Guv making a fool of himself, says MV Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM on Sunday attacked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and claimed he was making a fool of himself with the aid of the Centre.

Meanwhile, a 17-member CRPF team has taken over the security of the official residence of the Governor. Yet, neither the Centre nor Raj Bhavan has handed over the order appointing CPRF jawans to the security duty, Manorama News reported.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the governor was doing extraordinary things beyond what ordinary people could think of. "Many of his deeds are unimaginable to the common man, including the extra-constitutional interventions without fulfilling his Constitutional responsibilities. The governor feels he can do anything. Most of what he says is pure rubbish. It is a lie to say the protestors banged on his car," he said.

He also clarified that the CPM has not discussed suggesting to recall the governor. "It's not a big deal even if he is recalled. X goes and Y may come. The next person could even stronger RSS sympathiser," he added.

He did not forget to take a swipe at Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathi, who was arrested by the Kerala Police for the alleged attack on cops during a march to the Secretariate. "Their target is the Lok Sabha elections. No one will stop protesting just because the Army comes. Unlike Rahul Mammkoottathil, SFI members will not give up just because they are remanded. SFI does not need to present a fake certificate like Mammkoottathil," he said about the allegation the Youth Congress leader submitted a false medical certificate when he was arrested.

Former finance minister and CPM leader Thomas Isaac said that even if CRPF takes over the security, there will be protests against the Governor. He said Khan was creating unintentional conflict in the state.