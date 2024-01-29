Former panchayat president arrested over sexual assault case in Kochi

Kochi: Police on Monday apprehended a former panchayat president over a sexual assault case. The accused, Kottikathara K K Unnikrishnan (61), former Elamkunnapuzha panchayat president and a music teacher, abused a 26-year-old woman on January 21, according to police.

Unnikrishnan, who contested from the local body as a Congress rebel candidate, became president with the party's support. The accused runs a music school called 'Sopanam' near Malipuram in Vypin.

As per the complaint, Unnikrishnan sexually assaulted the woman who had come to study music at his school. The survivor's statement was recorded in the complaint lodged by her mother with Njarakkal police, following which a case was registered and the accused was arrested.