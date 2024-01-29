Former panchayat president arrested over sexual assault case in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2024 09:26 PM IST
Kottikathara KK Unnikrishnan. Photo: Manorama Online

Kochi: Police on Monday apprehended a former panchayat president over a sexual assault case. The accused, Kottikathara K K Unnikrishnan (61), former Elamkunnapuzha panchayat president and a music teacher, abused a 26-year-old woman on January 21, according to police.

Unnikrishnan, who contested from the local body as a Congress rebel candidate, became president with the party's support. The accused runs a music school called 'Sopanam' near Malipuram in Vypin.

As per the complaint, Unnikrishnan sexually assaulted the woman who had come to study music at his school. The survivor's statement was recorded in the complaint lodged by her mother with Njarakkal police, following which a case was registered and the accused was arrested.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA