Asst Public Prosecutor death: 2 officials suspended

Kollam: Kollam Deputy Director of Prosecution (DDP) Abdul Jalil and Paravur First Class Magistrate Court Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) KR Shyamkrishna were suspended in connection with the death by suicide case of S Aneeshya.

Aneeshya (41) was a First Grade Assistant Public Prosecutor of the Munsiff Court in Paravur.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly on Thursday in response to the question of GS Jayalal MLA.

Aneeshya, wife of Sessions Court Judge in Mavelikkara KN Ajithkumar, was found hanging in the bathroom of her house near Nedungolum in Paravur, on January 21.

It was alleged that she was mentally harassed by her senior officials and colleagues. Audio clips levelling the allegations have come out in public and the Director-General of Prosecution recently ordered a probe into the incident.

Earlier, the office of the Deputy Director of Prosecution in Kollam had received an RTI application, seeking information on Assistant Public Prosecutors who had gone absent without leave. Several people suspected Aneeshya was behind the application.

Aneeshya's relatives alleged that she was depressed after some people threatened her saying that the party they followed held power. Making her confidential report public at a meeting of Additional Public Prosecutors the day before her death, too affected her, they said.

Assistant Public Prosecutors were required to attend office on non-APP days (days without any case), study their cases, and handle office work. However, some of them skipped office on non-APP days and signed the attendance register the next day. It was alleged that Aneeshya had questioned this trend and was subsequently threatened.