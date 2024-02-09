Neighbour sets woman on fire in Idukki

Idukki: A man set a woman on fire leaving her with serious burn injuries at Chellakandam near Udumpanchola in Idukki on Friday.

Sheela, who was employed as a labourer in estate sustained 60 per cent burn injuries. Her condition is said to be critical.She has been admitted to a private hospital at Nedumkandam. She will be shifted to Idukki Medical college.

The police said the accused Sasi and Sheela worked together in an estate. The motive is unknown, police said.

Sasi who also sustained burns following the incident is in police custody. According to police, Sasi came with a bottle of petrol to Sheela`s house around 3 pm. He locked himself and Sheela inside the room and set her ablaze. Sheela screamed for help and locals alerted the police. The cops arrived at the spot and broke open the door. Sasi and Sheela were taken to hospital.