Will contest Lok Sabha polls if high command demands it: Sudhakaran

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has opened up to the possibility of contesting in the Kannur constituency if the party's high command deems it necessary. Sudhakaran, who previously declined to run citing the difficulty of managing dual roles, expressed his willingness to compromise in order to achieve the party's ambitious target of winning all 20 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

The KPCC chief told Manorama News that he has suggested that the Kerala Congress relinquish the Kottayam seat to field a universally acceptable candidate with a solid chance of victory. This adjustment would be compensated with more assembly seats for the Kerala Congress, he said.

While questioning KK Shailaja's credentials as a strong contender in Kannur, he also downplayed the BJP's attempt to secure Thrissur constituency with actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi. "Congress has a strong base in Thrissur. BJP will not manage to secure one additional vote from the constituency," he said.

Sudhakaran expressed hope that the Congress-led UDF will bag all the 20 Lok Sabha seats from Kerala. Dismissing reports of BJP's growing strength in the state, he said that LDF was their main opponent in this election.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party's statewide electioneering march 'Samaragni' kickstarted from Kasaragod on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Sudhakaran alleged that "Pinarayi Vijayan was ruling for his family alone". The KPCC president even alleged that even though there are many allegations against the chief minister, he was not arraigned as an accused in any of the cases because of his understanding with the BJP.