Congress sacks 5 panchayat committee presidents for not raising money for Samaragni poll campaign

Kasaragod: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran has sacked five 'mandalam' committee presidents in Kasaragod district for failing to raise money for its Samaragni People's Protest Yatra.

Kanhangad mandalam president K P Balakrishnnan, Kumbla mandalam president Ravi Pujari, Mangalpady mandalam president Babu Bandiyod, Paivalike mandalam president Mohan Rai and Madikai mandalam president A Moideen Kunji were removed from the posts with immediate effect, said District Congress Committee President P K Faisal.

Each mandalam or grama panchayat-level committee was given a target to raise Rs 1 lakh for Samaragni, the Congress's Lok Sabha election campaign that started in Kasaragod on February 9. The Yatra being captained by Congress state President K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan would be touring all 20 constituencies and reach Thiruvananthapuram on February 29.

"Though the target was Rs 1 lakh each, these five mandalam committees did not contribute anything to the success of the Samaragni Yatra," said Faisal. So, the KPCC decided to remove the committee presidents from their posts, he said.

In the run-up to an important election, "KPCC has decided to show no mercy to non-performing leaders," said another party leader in the district.