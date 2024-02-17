Antibiotic-resistant human pathogens proliferate in Vembanad Lake, shows research

Vembanad Lake has recorded an escalating presence of multiple antibiotic-resistant Vibrio bacteria; the aquatic microbes responsible for diseases like Cholera and diarrhoea, recent research shows. The paper was presented at a one day seminar 'Jala suraksha' organised by the CUSAT centre for science in society and the General Education department.



The study was done as part of a collaborative project between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Research Funding Agency in the UK. The results reveal a surge in V. cholerae, V. fuvialis, V. vulnifcus and V. parahaemolyticus, all pathogenic to humans. The contributing factors identified for the proliferation of these bacteria include rising sea-surface temperature, sea-level increase, and water-related disasters associated with climate change.



Water samples collected from thirteen locations in Vembanad Lake between April 2018 and April 2019 indicated that Vibrio species accounted for nearly half of the total bacterial abundance in 40% of the samples.



Alarmingly, over 60% of the bacterial colonies isolated from the water samples exhibited multiple antibiotic resistance (MAR), including resistance to commonly used antibiotics like erythromycin and cefepime. The study underscored the threat posed by multiple antibiotic-resistant Vibrio species to human health, making infections like Cholera from Vibrio-contaminated waters challenging to treat.



The researchers advocate for continuous monitoring of bacterial pollution in lakes, stressing the importance of creating risk maps for Vibrio-infested waters to prevent public contact with contaminated areas and mitigate potential disease outbreaks.



"The findings of this study should be treated with the utmost seriousness, given their implications on public health and the significance of the entire Vembanad ecosystem in sustaining a vast region that extends from Alappuzha to the Munambam coast," emphasized Anas Abdul Aziz, Principal Scientist at the National Institute of Oceanography and one of the lead authors.



Notably, V cholerae was frequently detected in areas surrounded by commercial activities, hospitals, fisheries, shipping, tourism, and residential complexes. The abundance of Vibrio species and V cholerae showed a positive correlation with salinity and nutrients, highlighting the impact of environmental factors on their distribution.



The study, published in the International Research Journal Environmental Science and Pollution Research (ESPR) , concludes by underscoring the urgent need for ongoing monitoring to reduce pollution and provide risk information to the public, preventing potential disease outbreaks caused by pathogenic microorganisms in Vembanad Lake.

