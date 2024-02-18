Police arrest 2 for violence during public protest in Wayanad

Wayanad: The police have arrested two persons for causing violence during the massive protest at Pulpally in Wayanad. Shiju Kanjirathinkal, of Kurichipatta, and Vasu, of Pulpalli, were arrested for attacking a forest department's vehicle. Some others have been taken into custody. Cops are examining the CCTV footage of the protest in detail and more people will be arrested soon, Manorama News reported.

The funeral procession of Paul, who was trampled to death by an elephant herd, had witnessed a massive gathering at Pulpally Town. The police lathi-charged the protesters, which worsened the situation.

The angry crowd placed the carcass of the calf killed by a tiger in Pulpalli on the bonnet of the jeep and put a wreath on top of the forest department vehicle. When cops tried to stop them, they turned towards the police.

Deputy Range Officer V R Shaji, who was in the jeep, suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital. Protesters and some policemen were also injured in melee. The crowd booed MLAs I C Balakrishnan and T Siddique.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister A K Saseendran and MLA O R Kelu have not yet visited Wayanad. This too irked the people.