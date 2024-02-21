Russian woman drowns in sea in Varkala

Varkala: A tourist met with a tragic end on Wednesday after she was swept away by the waves while bathing in the sea. The incident happened around 11.30 am at Vettakada beach in Edava, Varkala. The deceased is Anzhelika (52) of Russia.

As per reports, Anzhelika was swept away by strong waves while bathing in the sea with a friend, who is also from Russia. Though fishermen and surfers in the area managed to pull Anzhelika out of the sea and rush her to Varkala Taluk Hospital, she could not be saved.

The body was shifted to the hospital mortuary.