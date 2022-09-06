Malayalam
Man murders wife in Varkala, arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2022 10:48 AM IST
nikitha varkala
Nikhita.
Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A man murdered his wife at Varkala following an argument. The deceased is Nikhita (25), of Kidangamparambu in Alappuzha.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said an argument broke out between the couple in the middle of the night. In the heat of the moment, an enraged Aneesh picked up a lamp and hit Nikhita on the head.

Though his relatives rushed her to the Varkala Taluk hospital, Nikhita succumbed to her injuries.

The couple got married on July 8. Settled abroad, Aneesh and Nikhita returned to Kerala 10 days ago to treat his leg pain.

Aneesh is under police custody.

