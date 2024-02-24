Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Sudhakaran uses profanity while awaiting Satheesan at presser

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 24, 2024 01:54 PM IST
VD Satheesan and K Sudhakaran at Alappuzha. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Tensions flared at a Congress press conference in Alappuzha on Saturday when KPCC President Sudhakaran openly voiced his frustration over the late arrival of Opposition leader Satheesan. An irked Sudhakaran resorted to profanity as he questioned Satheesan's whereabouts, much to the shock of those present.

The incident, recorded by media cameras, unfolded while Sudhakaran was waiting for a delayed Satheesan, who was engaged in a separate event.

K Sudhakaran, who arrived at the venue for a press conference as part of KPCC's Samaragni programme, used foul language while expressing his displeasure with Satheesan, to DCC President B Babuprasad. The leaders quickly explained that Satheesan was participating in another programme and would arrive soon. Sudhakaran's words were recorded on the channel cameras through the microphones on the table.

RELATED ARTICLES

Incidentally, the KPCC President also arrived late for the press conference scheduled at 10 am. As soon as he arrived, he expressed his regret to the journalists. However, he got upset while waiting for Satheesan. "Where is he? Has he overslept?" Sudhakaran asked. The opposition leader Satheesan, who arrived later, responded that the press conference was scheduled for 11.05 am.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE