'We're like brothers', Sudhakaran rubbishes reports on rift with Satheesan

Alappuzha: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has ruled out the reports on his rift with opposition leader V D Satheesan minutes after landing in a controversy for using a foul word against the latter. Playing safe, Sudhakaran criticised the media for misinterpreting his words on Satheesan. He claimed that Satheesan is like a brother to him.

Putting an end to the controversy, VD Satheesan said that Sudhakaran remark against him was an innocent reaction.

“ He has the freedom to tell it. If you were in the position, you may be reacted in the same manner,” said Satheesan.

A few hours before issuing this statement favouring Sudhakaran, Satheesan has threatened to resign from the post of opposition leader after Sudhkaran publicly criticised him, repoted Manorama News. Videos of Sudhkaran publicly using a foul word against Satheesan for not arriving for a press conference in Alappuzha on time surfaced on news channels triggering a serious issue in Congress. When VD Satheesan also expressed strong disappointment over Sudhakaran's act, the High Command intervened.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal held talks with both leaders as directed by the High Command and asked them to resolve the issues without affecting the party's image and the programme 'Samaragni'. It is learnt that Satheesan had expressed willingness to resign from the opposition leader's post during the conversation with Venugopal.

After High Command's move, Sudhkaran rubbished the alleged rift with the opposition leader and hailed his contributions to the party.

Samaragni, the statewide rally of the Congress to put core issues before the public and raise questions against LDF government has reached Alappuzha on Saturday. The controversy involving the two major leaders erupted amid this.