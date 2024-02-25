Thiruvalla school student missing, cops release pictures of two youths

Thiruvalla: The police have released pictures of a 15-year-old Class IX girl, who is missing, and two youths who were last spotted with her.

The girl, Kavumbhagam native Parvathy, has been missing since Friday morning when she left for school from her home. The cops have urged the public to report to them if they are spotted anywhere. Further investigation is on.

The youths were wearing white shirts which had black round patterns on them. They were spotted with Parvathy at the bus stand and cops suspect she might have gone with them. The girl had also reportedly changed the school uniform she was wearing at the bus stand, the pictures released by cops reveal.

The girl, a student of Thiruvalla Mar Thoma Residential School, had left her home for school but after she didn't return in the afternoon, her parents went to the tuition centre in the evening. As the girl wasn’t there also, the parents lodged a complaint with the police.

After it was clear that she had not gone to her relatives’ places also, cops scanned the CCTV footage of nearby areas and spotted the visuals of her along with the youths. The pictures released by the youth are from a bus.