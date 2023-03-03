Man abducted by gang from Vettoor found in Kalady

Pathanamthitta: A 40-year-old man, who was abducted by a gang from his home in Vettoor vilage in Pathanamthitta district on Thursday, was found in Kalady in Ernakulam district on Friday.

The gang released Ajesh Kumar, aka Babukuttan, near the Kalady Police Station on Friday morning. He was abducted by a five-member gang at 2.45pm on Thursday while he was having lunch.

The police brought Ajesh to the office of the Deputy Superintendent of police in Pathanamthitta town soon after he was taken into custody.

It is suspected that a certain video on his phone and the dispute over it led to the abduction.

The gang took him to the car in the pretext of conveying something and pushed him into the car. When his mother rushed to the car hearing the commotion, she was also pulled inside. She was released after a short distance.

Though Ajesh's father hurried outside, he could not stop the vehicle. Some neighbours who rushed to help, pelted stones at the car and shattered the rear window.

Ajesh called and informed his family that he was safe later in the evening. But he could not be contacted on phone later when his family dialed rang him up.

Th police had traced the vehicle number from the CCTV visuals. Ajesh was abducted in a grey car with the number KL11 BT7657. The vehicle is owned by Kozhikode native VB Mohammed Ashib.

The police confirmed that Ajesh was abducted by a contract gang.

Ajesh is the President of the Advisory Committee of the Ayiravillan Temple at Vettoor.