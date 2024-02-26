Auto driver dies in elephant attack at Munnar; 'Padayappa' the suspected killer

Idukki: An auto driver was killed in a wild elephant attack in the Kannimala Estate in Munnar Monday evening.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar (Mani). At least four others, including a girl were in the auto when the elephant attacked the vehicle.

Jothi Satheeshkumar, President of Munnar Panchayat said they suspect the auto was attacked by wild tusker 'Padayappa'.

The passengers Yesaki Raj, his wife Rachana and their 12-year-old girl Kuttipriya sustained injuries. The family was returning home after attending Kuttipriya's school anniversary.



It is understood that Mani was stuck under the auto that was attacked by the wild elephant. The incident took place near the top station of Kannimala Estate. Mani is survived by wife and two children.

Last month, a 79-year-old man from Coimbatore, who was attending a function at Thenmala in Munnar, was trampled to death by a wild elephant.