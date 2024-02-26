Youths held for ganja sale; sourced it from Bengaluru at Rs 25000/kg, sold in Kerala for Rs 75000/kg

Kozhikode: Two youths who were arrested by the police following a cinematic chase for their involvement in the ganja sale smuggled goods from Bengaluru and sold it at three times the original rate.

Erettum Chalil Fathahullah (34) from Chudalamukku, Thamarassery and Abdul Vasith (33) from Alappadimmal, Thamarassery were arrested from Kunthamthodika, at Kuttippala, near Mukkom on Saturday evening. The police seized 5.73 kg of ganja from them.

They sourced ganja from Bengaluru, for a price of Rs 25000 per kg and sold it at Rs 75,000 per kg in the Kerala market. The total estimated cost of the ganja seized from them is Rs 4.5 lakhs. It is learnt that both Fathahulla and Vasith belong to a drug mafia based in the Kozhikode-Wayanad sector.

They were getting out in a car with ganja for sale from their rented house at Mukkom on Saturday. Police seized the car also after a cinema-style chase. The DANSAF team under Thamarassery Sub Division and Mukkom police jointly collaborated in the operation.

Fathahulla was accused of possessing 145 grams of MDMA drugs. While Thamarassery police were trying to arrest Fathahulla, he ran away from the spot after throwing away the stuff on the road, said Thamarassery DYSP P Pramod. The incident happened in October 2023 near his house in Chudalamukku. After that, the police were in search of him.

Abdul Vasith is an accused in a murder attempt case. He allegedly tried to murder Azeez from Parappanpoyil in November 2023

Police special squad got information that both of them were hiding in Karnataka and Tamilnadu, but visited Kerala to distribute the stuff.

Sub Inspectors in the Special Squad of Thamarassery DYSP, Rajive Babu, P Biju and Sub Inspectors from the Mukom police station K Sreejesh, K Santhosh Kumar and Shibil Joseph jointly led the operation.