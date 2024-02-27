Gaganyaan: Kerala native among 4 test pilots announced by PM Modi for manned space mission

The names of the prospective astronauts for India’s first manned space mission - Gaganyaan - are finally out. The list includes fighter pilots Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla. Among them, Prashanth is a native of Nenmara in Palakkad, Kerala, who serves as an Air Force Group Captain.

The reveal ends years of speculation following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2018 mission declaration.



The names were announced by PM Modi at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here on Tuesday while inaugurating three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).



The chosen pilots, who underwent rigorous training in Russia and at ISRO's Human Space Flight Center in Bengaluru, include three who will eventually embark on the space journey, with the fourth serving as a backup. The selection of fighter pilots underscores the mission's demand for individuals capable of withstanding extreme conditions.

The Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2025, involves a 3-day test orbital excursion at an altitude of 400 km above Earth. The test mission, named 'GX', is scheduled for June 2024, which will deploy the robot 'Vyomamitra' into space, mirroring the astronauts' future trajectory.

Before the manned venture, ISRO plans two more unmanned test launches, G1 and G2. The goal of Gaganyaan is to demonstrate India's capability of transporting humans to space and returning them safely. Under the leadership of ISRO Chairman S Somnath, the mission's focus will also extend to scientific research, aiming to enhance India's presence in space exploration.

Visitors look at an actual scale model of the “Gaganyaan Orbital Module”, India’s first manned space flight at the Human Space Flight Expo organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru. File Photo: AFP.

Selection of test pilots

The first level selection of the test pilots to get enrolled as astronauts was completed in September 2019 in Bengaluru, reported Times of India. According to the report, the selection was done at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), which comes under the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The name of the final four was shortlisted together by IAM and ISRO after multiple rounds of selection. Their training in Russia, after a delay due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, was completed in 2021.