Wayanad student death: SFI college union president surrenders, search on for 10 others

The president of the College Union on Thursday surrendered before investigators probing the death of Sidharth J S, a second-year degree student of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookkode here.

The Union president K Arun surrendered at the office of the DySP, Kalpetta. Earlier on the day, the prime suspect, Akhil, was taken into custody from Palakkad.

The police are yet to track ten others, including SFI unit secretary Amal Ishan and union member Asif Khan. Six others, including SFI member S Abhishek (23), Rehan Binoy (20), S D Akash (22), R D Sreehari (23), Dons D (23) and Billgates Joshua (23) were arrested on Wednesday. They are accused of ragging, assault and abettment to suicide.

Another DySP will join the investigation team led by Kalpetta DySP.

Meanwhile, the DGP apprised Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of the status of enquiry. The Governor had sought a response from the police based on a petition filed by the family of Sidharth.