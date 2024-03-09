Minor girl sexually assaulted in Thrissur; police to book 3 auto drivers

Thrissur: A minor girl belonging to the Kadar tribal community and residing in Athirappilly area was sexually assaulted by a group of three men. She is currently admitted to Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Chalakudy.



The victim's father claimed that three men – all autorickshaw drivers attached to the Thavalakuzhipara rickshaw stand sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl after abducting her around 2 pm on Friday when she was returning home.

According to her family, the gang of assailants forcefully made the victim drink alcohol, sprayed some substance on her face and took her to a deserted rocky place where she was molested.

The family members found the victim naked and unconscious in the abandoned area by Friday evening and informed the Malakkapara police station. The girl was immediately taken to the Chalakudy hospital in a 108 ambulance.

“I know one of the accused in the group and have shared the details with the police,” the girl’s father told the media on Saturday morning.

The girl's family has been residing at the Pothupara Colony here. The hospital sources confirmed the news and said they have intimated the matter to the Chalakudy police station.

“We have intimated the Chalakudy police. It’s a POCSO case. The samples have been sent for medical tests. Further details cannot be revealed,” said a source from the Chalakudy taluk hospital.