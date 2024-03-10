Malayalam
Cop drowns during rescue attempt in Malappuram river

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 10, 2024 07:54 PM IST Updated: March 10, 2024 08:27 PM IST
Subhishmon KS, who took charge as the Station House Officer at the Koppam police station in Palakkad last month, died on Sunday. Photo: Representational image.
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A police officer drowned in the Kunthipuzha River in Pulamanthol on Sunday while attempting to save his relative.
The deceased -- Subhishmon K S --  took charge as the Station House Officer of Koppam police station in Palakkad last month.

The police officer, hailing from Mala in Thrissur, reached the river with his four relatives, including two children, when one child started to drown. Despite being a skilled swimmer, Subhishmon was swept away by a whirlpool, said Perinthalmanna police.

Despite efforts by local people to rescue him, he was pronounced dead at Perinthalmanna District Hospital. Subishmon’s body was later shifted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

According to natives, the Pulinchodu shore, the area where the accident occurred, is notorious for similar incidents. 

