Man out on bail for murder found murdered at Tirur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 19, 2023 07:19 PM IST
tirur-murder
Adam (49). Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A man arrested for the murder of an auto driver was found murdered near the Tirur bus stand in Malappuram district on Monday.

Police said the body of Paravanna native Adam (49) was found with head injuries. Police suspect that a stone found near the body was used to murder him. Police said Adam was out of jail on bail.

Adam was arrested in 2018 in connection with the murder of Kalarikkal Muhammed Yazee of Paravanna Puthangadi. Adam stabbed Yazee to death following an argument.

Tirur Station House Officer Jejo M J said police have started an investigation into the murder. They have collected CCTV visuals from surrounding areas.

