BJP uses CAA to divide people for political gain: VD Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday organised a dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan here to protest against the Central government's decision to enforce the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.



Addressing the dharna, Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the BJP-led union government issued the CAA notification to divide the people along communal lines.

"When the Congress was in power at the Centre, we brought several legislations to uplift the lives of the poor. But when the BJP came to power, they enacted laws to divide the people for political purposes," Satheesan alleged.

According to Satheesan, Congress will continue to fight against CAA and there will be no compromise on it. Several leaders of the party, including UDF convenor and senior party leader M M Hassan, CWC member and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, and Attingal MP Adoor Prakash, attended the function.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 10, 2019, received the President's assent on December 12, 2024. The law facilitates Indian citizenship for six non-Muslim religious groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who came before December 31, 2014.

The Centre implemented the act on Monday, notifying the rules. Many opposition parties have criticised the action, which came days before the Lok Sabha elections, labelling it as “discriminatory”.

