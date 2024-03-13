Human-animal conflict: Minister Roshy Augustine unveils multi-pronged strategy for Idukki

Idukki: The Kerala government has initiated a series of measures to deal with the escalating wildlife attacks in Idukki after an all-party meeting on Tuesday. This includes expanding the activities of the rapid response teams (RRTs) to counter and prevent animal incursions into human settlements and making provisions for food and water for animals inside the forests, to prevent the same.



Giving details of the decisions taken in the meeting, state Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said the activities of the 10 RRTs and two special teams in the district would be expanded to counter or prevent animal attacks.

Enhanced Monitoring of Padayappa

Roshy Augustine also highlighted plans to appoint a dedicated forest department team to oversee the control and monitoring of the tusker Padayappa in Munnar. This specialized effort aims to mitigate potential conflicts between wildlife and local communities.

Political Monitoring Committe

A significant decision emerged from the meeting with the establishment of a political monitoring committee comprising MPs, MLAs, and representatives from various political parties. This committee will supplement existing vigilance efforts in monitoring wildlife attacks across the state.

Study of Hotspot Areas

To formulate targeted strategies, a comprehensive study of hotspot areas is underway. This will inform decisions regarding the provision of food and water for wild animals within forest ecosystems, reducing the likelihood of confrontations with humans.

Technological Enhancements

The deployment of AI cameras at strategic locations and the installation of fencing along district boundaries are key steps in fortifying defenses against wildlife intrusions. These measures are being meticulously planned, with funding secured through the Idukki package and Nabard funds.

Infrastructure Development

In areas lacking adequate lighting systems, plans are in place to install mini high mast lights, funded by MPs, MLAs, and panchayats. Such infrastructure improvements aim to enhance visibility and safety for both humans and wildlife.

Swift Compensation and Alert Systems

Efforts to expedite compensation for affected individuals and enhance the dissemination of alerts regarding wildlife movements through SMS and local WhatsApp groups underscore the government's commitment to ensuring swift response and support for communities affected by wildlife encounters.