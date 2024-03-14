Woman vacationing with family found dead in Munnar resort

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 14, 2024 07:29 AM IST
Munnar: A young woman, who was vacationing with her husband and son, was discovered hanging in the washroom of a resort here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jyoti (33) from Poovalli West, Konni Vallikot, Pathanamthitta.

Jyoti's body was found by her husband, Manu, after she failed to return from the washroom in the morning. The family had checked into a room at a resort in Old Munnar around 1 am with their three-year-old son. Munnar police have initiated an investigation into the case.

