PM Modi to arrive in Pathanamthitta today to kick-start LS poll campaign in Kerala

Pathanamthitta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a visit to Pathanamthitta this Friday to bolster the BJP-led NDA's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Modi is set to arrive at 10:30 am and will address a public gathering, expected to draw a crowd of around one lakh attendees, as per party sources. Upon his arrival, he will be welcomed by key party figures including BJP state chief K Surendran, Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, state General Secretary George Kurian, and Pathanamthitta district President V A Sooraj.

The meeting will also see the presence of NDA's Lok Sabha candidates such as V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara), alongside other prominent leaders like Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined BJP after leaving the Congress, along with state and local party officials.

To ensure the Prime Minister's security, authorities have enforced a ban on drones and similar devices within a 3 km radius of the Municipal Stadium and Pramadam Indoor Stadium, under Section 39 of the Kerala Police Act, until 10 pm on Friday.

Initially slated to visit Palakkad on March 15 and Pathanamthitta on March 17, the party's plans underwent modification. Now, sources indicate that Modi will visit Palakkad on March 19, potentially engaging in a roadshow. This marks Modi's fourth and fifth visits to the state within three months, as announced on the official social media pages of the BJP's Palakkad and Pathanamthitta district committees.